Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 28.81% to Rs 21.75 crore

Net profit of Variman Global Enterprises declined 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.81% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.7530.55 -29 OPM %-0.922.36 -PBDT0.361.00 -64 PBT0.350.85 -59 NP0.240.36 -33

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

