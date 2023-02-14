Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises for third straight session
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for five straight sessions
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session
Market drifts lower in early trade, breadth positive
-
Sales decline 28.81% to Rs 21.75 croreNet profit of Variman Global Enterprises declined 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.81% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.7530.55 -29 OPM %-0.922.36 -PBDT0.361.00 -64 PBT0.350.85 -59 NP0.240.36 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU