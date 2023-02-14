Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.81% to Rs 21.75 crore

Net profit of Variman Global Enterprises declined 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.81% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.7530.55-0.922.360.361.000.350.850.240.36

