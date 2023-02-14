ICRA consolidated net profit rises 25.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 103.04 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 25.91% to Rs 38.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 103.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.0486.5535.1840.0050.5843.2447.8941.3138.8830.88

