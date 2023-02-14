JUST IN
ICRA consolidated net profit rises 25.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 103.04 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 25.91% to Rs 38.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 103.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.0486.55 19 OPM %35.1840.00 -PBDT50.5843.24 17 PBT47.8941.31 16 NP38.8830.88 26

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

