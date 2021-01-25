Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Swan Energy Ltd recorded volume of 11.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares

Grasim Industries Ltd, GHCL Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 January 2021.

Swan Energy Ltd recorded volume of 11.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.55% to Rs.134.55. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd saw volume of 134.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.70% to Rs.1,081.35. Volumes stood at 10.3 lakh shares in the last session.

GHCL Ltd witnessed volume of 16.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.79% to Rs.217.50. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd clocked volume of 27.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.14% to Rs.5,471.55. Volumes stood at 6.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 127.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.71% to Rs.1,004.25. Volumes stood at 48.69 lakh shares in the last session.

