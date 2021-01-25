Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 275.47 points or 1.9% at 14236.77 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 4.43%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.56%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.03%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.93%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.36%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.08%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.9%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.03%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 135.32 or 0.28% at 48743.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.11% at 14356.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 109.65 points or 0.6% at 18312.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.44 points or 0.38% at 6181.26.

On BSE,1003 shares were trading in green, 1843 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

