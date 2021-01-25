Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 254.38 points or 0.82% at 30723.36 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 5.06%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.2%),Blue Star Ltd (down 2.15%),Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.8%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TTK Prestige Ltd (down 1.24%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.06%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.99%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.84%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 2.14%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 135.32 or 0.28% at 48743.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.11% at 14356.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 109.65 points or 0.6% at 18312.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.44 points or 0.38% at 6181.26.

On BSE,1003 shares were trading in green, 1843 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)