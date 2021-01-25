Madras Fertilizers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd and Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2021.
Madras Fertilizers Ltd lost 9.92% to Rs 29.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 80027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd tumbled 9.03% to Rs 27.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10017 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd crashed 8.70% to Rs 10.39. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47944 shares in the past one month.
KM Sugar Mills Ltd pared 8.44% to Rs 10.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45423 shares in the past one month.
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd dropped 7.91% to Rs 104.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9309 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
