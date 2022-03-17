Board of India Oil approves investment of Rs 1459 cr for PBR project at Panipat

-
-
At meeting held on 16 March 2022The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held on 16 March 2022 has accorded its approval for implementation of Poly-Butadiene Rubber (PBR) Project at Indian Oil's Naphtha Cracker Complex at Panipat, Haryana at an estimated investment of Rs.1459 crore which is expected to be operational by 2025.
The plant will have a PBR production capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum based on state-of-the-art technology provided by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company which is also the leading global manufacturer of automotive tyres. Butadiene is the primary raw material for the production of PBR which shall be available from existing Naphtha Cracker Complex of the Company.
Tyre industry is the largest consumer of PBR in India with more than 80%, while balance is for other industries such as footwear, conveyor belts, etc. In view of the present deficit in PBR production in India and the steadily growing demand, the demand-supply deficit is expected to grow considerably in the future. The implementation of the Project would reduce nation's import dependency for PBR, thereby, aiding to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision for the nation.
With the commissioning of this project, the Petrochemical Intensity Index of Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex will increase from 15.9% to 18.05% along-with other upcoming projects.
