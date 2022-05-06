CAMS Q4 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 74 cr

-
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported a 22.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.84 crore on a 21.7% increase in net sales to Rs 243.18 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Profit after tax margin stood at 30% for Q4 FY22 as against 29% in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax surged 22.3% to Rs 98.94 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 80.87 crore posted in Q4 FY21.
Commenting on the Q4 performance, Anuj Kumar, the managing director (MD) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), said, We had a satisfactory quarter both in terms of our financial results and in maintaining our strong focus on operational excellence and financial prudence. Long term retail and HNI Mutual Fund investors' confidence continued to remain strong and we saw new highs in transaction volumes on the back of solid equity inflows, SIP inflows and new SIP registrations during the quarter. We retain our leadership position with a market share of nearly 69% based on the quarterly AAuM and serve all Top 5 funds and 10 of Top 15 funds. Winning Zerodha MF mandate was an endorsement of CAMS's superior technology, aligned to client business models."
On full year basis, the company reported a 39.8% increase in net profit to Rs 286.95 crore on a 28.9% rise in net sales to Rs 909.67 crore in FY22 over FY21.
CAMS equity assets grew by 3.37 lakh crore, growing 183% than rest of industry's increase in the same period, which led to increase in its equity market share to 65% from 62.5%. CAMS had a 70% market share in overall gross sales for the year. In the NFO market, the company garnering 70% of the equity NFO inflow in FY22. CAMS registered 1.58 crore new SIPs in FY22 as against 72.8 lakh in FY21, registering a 117% surge from the previous year while rest of industry grew by 58% in the same period.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has approved a final dividend of Rs 12 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on Friday, 24 June 2022.
Computer Age Management Services is India's largest Mutual Fund Transfer Agency serving over 69% of assets of the Indian mutual fund industry. As an integral part of the India's financial infrastructure, CAMS has built a reputation as the leading Transfer.
Shares of CAMS declined 2.10% to Rs 2,369.95 on BSE.
