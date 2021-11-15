CAMS Q2 PAT up 48% YoY to Rs 73 crore

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported 48% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.56 crore on a 33% increase in revenue to Rs 227.60 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax in the second quarter was Rs 96.47 crore, registering a growth of 46% on a year-on-year basis.

The company's transaction volume was 102.5 million in the second quarter as compared to 87.5 million in previous quarter. It recorded 44 lakh new SIP registration in the current quarter.

The CAMS website serviced 21 lakh visitors each month on an average in Q2FY22. myCAMS has been adding 1 lakh new investors every month and crossed 1 crore logins in September, making it the most investor preferred app for MF transactions. MFcentral, a unified investor portal, went live in September 2021 and recorded over 75,000 registrations in the first month.

Anuj Kumar, managing director, said: "Retail investors' confidence continues to be very positive, evident in the mega NFOs, strong net flows into equity assets, record high SIP registrations and inflows. All of these led to our transaction volumes touch historic highs during the quarter. The growth in AAUM (average asset under of management) was driven mainly by equity assets and we have retained our leadership position with a market share of nearly 70% based on the quarterly AAUM.

Going beyond Mutual Funds, the Account Aggregator platform under the brand CAMSfinserv is now live. 7 large banks are participating as financial information providers for AA, our mobile app for customers and the integration solutions for the ecosystem.

We have been authorized to carry out administration and asset management support services in GIFT City and we are preparing to offer our services to AIFs and PMS businesses being set up in GIFT City.

The board of directors has recommended second interim dividend of Rs 9.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10."

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience.

The scrip rose 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 3007.15 on the BSE.

