Volumes spurt at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Computer Age Management Services Ltd registered volume of 20.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 120.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16836 shares
Bharat Electronics Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, GE Power India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 December 2021.
Computer Age Management Services Ltd registered volume of 20.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 120.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16836 shares. The stock slipped 5.92% to Rs.2,727.90. Volumes stood at 19096 shares in the last session.
Bharat Electronics Ltd saw volume of 102.72 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 63.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.36% to Rs.210.45. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd registered volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43184 shares. The stock rose 5.14% to Rs.310.75. Volumes stood at 59827 shares in the last session.
Polycab India Ltd clocked volume of 66632 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18017 shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.2,585.75. Volumes stood at 37407 shares in the last session.
GE Power India Ltd clocked volume of 26785 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11136 shares. The stock gained 2.87% to Rs.274.15. Volumes stood at 11302 shares in the last session.
