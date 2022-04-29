CAMS subsidiary partners with Microsoft India to develop account aggregator marketplace

-
ALSO READ
CAMS launches CAMS NPS platform
CAMSfinserv and Microsoft to develop Account Aggregator (AA) marketplace in India
CAMS gains after subsidiary unveils policyholder traceability solution
Max life adopts the account aggregator system; aims to provide frictionless financial underwriting to customers
ICICI Lombard becomes first non-life insurance player to join Sahamati Account Aggregator Alliance
-
CAMSfinserv, a wholly owned subsidiary of CAMS announced its collaboration with Microsoft India to develop a technology foundation for the Account Aggregator marketplace for Indian market.The collaboration will accelerate digital transformation in areas such as credit lending, investment advisory and personal finance management.
CAMSfinserv' Account Aggregator will adopt some of the most stringent standards of privacy, security and data delivery standards that are envisioned by the regulator by integrating Microsoft's security suite with the core architecture.
Anuj Kumar, managing director CAMSfinserv, said, The Account Aggregator model represents a brand-new opportunity to make a difference to the rapid financialization taking place in the country. Our relationship with Microsoft is a natural outcome of this quest to deliver gold standards as the account aggregator space expands and gains relevance.
Commenting on the alliance with CAMSfinserv, Sashi Sreedharan, managing director Microsoft India said, We look forward to working with CAMSfinserv to use their financial sector expertise while utilizing the power of Microsoft Azure to break down data silos and enhance customer experiences through comprehensive automation in areas such as credit lending, investment advice and personal finance management. As technology enables the BFSI industry to reimagine every aspect of their services, we are pleased for this opportunity to contribute towards this initiative in driving inclusive financial growth in India.
CAMSfinserv is a wholly owned subsidiary of CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) the leading fintech infrastructure provider and India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70%.
Computer Age Management Services is India's largest Mutual Fund Transfer Agency serving over 69% of assets of the Indian mutual fund industry. As an integral part of the India's financial infrastructure, CAMS has built a reputation as the leading Transfer. The company's consolidated net profit rose 37.03% to Rs 77.31 crore on a 27.84% increase in sales to Rs 237.71 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of CAMS were trading 0.92% lower at Rs 2,494.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU