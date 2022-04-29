Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 88.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 April 2022.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 88.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.29% to Rs.127.25. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd clocked volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21887 shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.1,727.00. Volumes stood at 15184 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 27.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.21% to Rs.115.60. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 99.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.17% to Rs.449.30. Volumes stood at 8.78 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18081 shares. The stock increased 4.00% to Rs.981.35. Volumes stood at 25667 shares in the last session.

