JSW Energy gets Rajasthan Govt nod to continue lignite mining operations

JSW Energy said that the Government of Rajasthan has permitted Barmer Lignite Mining Company to continue lignite mining operations for another three months.

Barmer Lignite Mining Company is a 51:49 joint venture between Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals and JSW Energy (Barmer) (JSWEBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy.

"We continue to work with the relevant stakeholders to ensure continuous lignite supply to JSWEBL's 1080 MW power plant at Barmer, JSW Energy said in a statement.

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of the $13 billion JSW Group. JSW Energy has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets power generation, and transmission.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 162.23% to Rs 323.93 crore on 17.69% increase in net sales to Rs 1,893.54 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The scrip fell 3.48% to currently trade at Rs 319 on the BSE.

