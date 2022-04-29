JSW Energy gets Rajasthan Govt nod to continue lignite mining operations

-
JSW Energy said that the Government of Rajasthan has permitted Barmer Lignite Mining Company to continue lignite mining operations for another three months.
Barmer Lignite Mining Company is a 51:49 joint venture between Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals and JSW Energy (Barmer) (JSWEBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy.
"We continue to work with the relevant stakeholders to ensure continuous lignite supply to JSWEBL's 1080 MW power plant at Barmer, JSW Energy said in a statement.
JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of the $13 billion JSW Group. JSW Energy has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets power generation, and transmission.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 162.23% to Rs 323.93 crore on 17.69% increase in net sales to Rs 1,893.54 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
The scrip fell 3.48% to currently trade at Rs 319 on the BSE.
