Can Fin Homes jumps as board to mull interim dividend

Can Fin Homes rose 4.23% to Rs 613 after the company said its board will consider payment of interim dividend on 14 December 2021.The company's board will consider the proposal of payment of interim dividend, if any, for financial year 2021-22. It will also fix record date for the purpose.
Can Fin Homes reported a 3.7% decline in net profit to Rs 123.64 crore on 11% decline in total income to Rs 467.89 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.
