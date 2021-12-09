Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Century Extrusions Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2021.

Next Mediaworks Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 8 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 96930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6453 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd soared 17.86% to Rs 4.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7654 shares in the past one month.

Century Extrusions Ltd spiked 16.57% to Rs 12.03. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74964 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd spurt 15.76% to Rs 83. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5852 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd advanced 13.64% to Rs 85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14152 shares in the past one month.

