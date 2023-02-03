Canara Bank changes effective date for MCLR review

Canara Bank has changed the Effective Date for review of its Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR).

The new effective date of reviewing MCLR stands changed from 7th of every month to 12th of every month. This change shall be effective from 12 February 2023.

