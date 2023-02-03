Max Estates completes acquisition of balance 2.39% stake in Acreage Builders

Max Ventures and Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Max Estates has completed the acquisition of balance 2.39% equity share capital of Acreage Builders on 02 February 2023 at an enterprise value of Rs 322.50 crore.

Consequent to the acquisition, Acreage Builders has become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company through Max Estates with effect from 02 February 2023.

