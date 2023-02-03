Max Estates completes acquisition of balance 2.39% stake in Acreage Builders

-
ALSO READ
Max Estates to acquire Acreage Builders
Max Estates acquires 97.61% stake in Acreage Builders
Max Square wins two land parcels in Noida for commercial development
KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Consequent to the acquisition, Acreage Builders has become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company through Max Estates with effect from 02 February 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU