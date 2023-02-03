JUST IN
Business Standard

Mastek appoints Suresh Vaswani as Independent Director

Mastek has appointed Suresh Vaswani on its Board as Independent Director.

Suresh is a seasoned Global Technology and IT services Leader with an exceptional track record for building, scaling, and transforming businesses.

He has served as the President of Dell Services, Co-CEO and board member of Wipro, and General Manager at IBM Global Technology Services.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 09:54 IST

