Angel One announces key business parameters for Jan'23

Angel One increased its client base to 12.89 million in the month of January 2023 recording a MoM growth of 3.1% and a YoY growth of 54.5%.

The company achieved an overall average daily turnover of Rs 17,021 billion in January 2023, recording a MoM growth of 3.8% and a YoY growth of 108.9%. Average daily turnover in F&O segment was Rs 16,724 billion, recording a MoM growth of 4.1% and a YoY growth of 110.7%.

The average daily turnover in cash and commodity segment stood at Rs 28 billion and Rs 147 billion, lower by 20.4% and 16.5% respectively on MoM basis. The average daily turnover in cash segment declined 42.1% on YoY basis while is rose by 99.1% in commodity segment.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.9% while it stood at 21.9% in F&O segment. In cash and commodity segment it stood at 13% and 51.1% respectively.

