Angel One announces key business parameters for Jan'23

-
ALSO READ
Angel One gains after Q2 PAT rises 59% YoY; board OKs dividend at Rs 9 per share
PC Jeweller records more than 38% YoY growth in Q3 turnover
India's Auto component sector sees record turnover of Rs. 4.2 trillion in FY22 says ACMA
The Guardians Real Estate Advisory reports a combined sales turnover of Rs. 6045 crore in H1 2022-2023
Domestic Plastics Industry Expected To Have Annual Turnover Of Rs 10 Lakh Crore By 2027
-
The company achieved an overall average daily turnover of Rs 17,021 billion in January 2023, recording a MoM growth of 3.8% and a YoY growth of 108.9%. Average daily turnover in F&O segment was Rs 16,724 billion, recording a MoM growth of 4.1% and a YoY growth of 110.7%.
The average daily turnover in cash and commodity segment stood at Rs 28 billion and Rs 147 billion, lower by 20.4% and 16.5% respectively on MoM basis. The average daily turnover in cash segment declined 42.1% on YoY basis while is rose by 99.1% in commodity segment.
The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.9% while it stood at 21.9% in F&O segment. In cash and commodity segment it stood at 13% and 51.1% respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU