Board of Medico Remedies approves sub-division of shares

At meeting held on 02 February 2023The Board of Medico Remedies at its meeting held on 02 February 2023 has approved the sub-division of one equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- each into five equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each.
