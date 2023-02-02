JUST IN
Board of Medico Remedies approves sub-division of shares

At meeting held on 02 February 2023

The Board of Medico Remedies at its meeting held on 02 February 2023 has approved the sub-division of one equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- each into five equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 18:22 IST

