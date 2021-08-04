Canara Bank gains for five straight sessions

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 157.25, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.45% in last one year as compared to a 46.32% gain in NIFTY and a 74.4% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 157.25, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 16244.35. The Sensex is at 54331.95, up 0.94%. Canara Bank has added around 0.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2490.1, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.2, down 0.64% on the day. Canara Bank is up 52.45% in last one year as compared to a 46.32% gain in NIFTY and a 74.4% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)