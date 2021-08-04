Jayant Agro Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aarti Surfactants Ltd, GNA Axles Ltd, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd and Ester Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2021.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd surged 11.79% to Rs 315.85 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 94121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33426 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd soared 10.30% to Rs 1721.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3757 shares in the past one month.

GNA Axles Ltd spiked 9.49% to Rs 703.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38771 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd exploded 8.43% to Rs 164. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21215 shares in the past one month.

Ester Industries Ltd gained 8.05% to Rs 155.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51683 shares in the past one month.

