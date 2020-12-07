Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 115.5, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.77% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.55% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 24.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1697.95, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 187.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

