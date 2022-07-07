Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, Goa Carbon Ltd and Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2022.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 113.2 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3505 shares in the past one month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 56.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7239 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup spiked 14.04% to Rs 17.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goa Carbon Ltd jumped 12.17% to Rs 428. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4859 shares in the past one month.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd gained 11.74% to Rs 295.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11488 shares in the past one month.

