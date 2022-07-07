Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Ltd, Centrum Capital Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd and BF Utilities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2022.

Alembic Ltd, Centrum Capital Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd and BF Utilities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2022.

Surya Roshni Ltd surged 11.21% to Rs 393.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 69456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13315 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd soared 10.06% to Rs 74.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25279 shares in the past one month.

Centrum Capital Ltd spiked 9.77% to Rs 23.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28182 shares in the past one month.

NBCC (India) Ltd gained 8.76% to Rs 31.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd added 6.79% to Rs 323. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10403 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)