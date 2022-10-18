Capacit'e Infraprojects gains on bagging order worth Rs 151 crore

Capacit'e Infraprojects added 2.07% to Rs 162.80 after the company said that it has received contract worth Rs 150.72 crore from GIFT SEZ for construction of IFSCA headquarter building in GIFT SEZ.

Rahul Katyal, managing director said, "This new order will help us to further consolidate our position in high growth businesses. Amidst a challenging environment, this new order also support us to diversifying our clientele, generate additional business from existing marquee clients and appropriately manage commodity risk through pass through clauses.

The orders inflow for the current financial year, along with our existing orders book gives us confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters."

Capacit'e lnfraprojects is a leading building NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and high-rise buildings.

