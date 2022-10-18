Canara Bank soars 4.25%

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 247.5, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% slide in NIFTY and a 16.23% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 247.5, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. Canara Bank has gained around 0.22% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

