CONCOR volumes grow 17% YoY in Q2

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) said that total throughput increased by 16.63% to 11,43,895 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q2 FY23 from 9,80,757 TEUs in Q2 FY22.

While the export-import (EXIM) throughput jumped 18.24% year on year to 9,36,950 TEUs in quarter ended 30 September 2022. Domestic (DOM) throughput improved by 9.88% to 2,06,945 TEUs in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) operates 59 terminals across the country along with two strategic tie-ups. The company's primary operation is to provide inland transportation of containers from ports using rail wagons. The company also manages cold storage chains and warehouses. The GOI, through the Ministry of Railways, continues to hold a majority stake of 54.8% in the company at the end of June 2022.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 14.60% to Rs 297.08 crore on 9.56% increase in net sales to Rs 1993.99 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of CONCOR were up 0.55% to Rs 716.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)