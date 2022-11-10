Consumer goods shares edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index falling 89.39 points or 1.49% at 5904.1 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Radhe Developers (India) Ltd (down 7.32%), Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (down 7.09%),Renaissance Global Ltd (down 6.49%),Carysil Ltd (down 6.45%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 5.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Go Fashion (India) Ltd (down 5.55%), Orient Bell Ltd (down 5.31%), Tata Motors-DVR (down 5.22%), Zee Media Corporation Ltd (down 4.95%), and Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd (down 4.76%).

On the other hand, TVS Srichakra Ltd (up 10.86%), MPS Ltd (up 7.94%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 5.86%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 507.95 or 0.83% at 60525.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 156.25 points or 0.86% at 18000.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 342.6 points or 1.17% at 28854.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 95.25 points or 1.05% at 8997.18.

On BSE,1118 shares were trading in green, 2262 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

