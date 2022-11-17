Consumer goods shares edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index falling 39.46 points or 0.67% at 5865.39 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 5.7%), Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (down 4.99%),Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd (down 4.83%),KBC Global Ltd (down 4.65%),Repro India Ltd (down 4.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 4.6%), Info Edge (India) Ltd (down 4.56%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 4.55%), Go Fashion (India) Ltd (down 4.04%), and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd (down 4.02%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 7.24%), Wim Plast Ltd (up 6.12%), and Timex Group India Ltd (up 4.81%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.89 or 0.06% at 61941.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.15 points or 0.09% at 18393.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 53.68 points or 0.19% at 28905.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.63 points or 0.36% at 8923.09.

On BSE,1471 shares were trading in green, 1924 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

