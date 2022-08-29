Metal shares edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 284.21 points or 1.49% at 18802.09 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.47%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.23%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.77%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.67%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.1%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.96%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.81%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.54%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.47%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 732.45 or 1.24% at 58101.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.75 points or 1.22% at 17345.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.92 points or 0.55% at 28260.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 67.8 points or 0.77% at 8785.52.

On BSE,1328 shares were trading in green, 2114 were trading in red and 199 were unchanged.

