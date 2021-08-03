Capital Trust enters into PTC transaction worth Rs 28 cr with Ugro Capital

For building strong capital base with high liquidity

Capital Trust announced that it has entered into PTC (Pass Through Certificates) transaction with Ugro Capital, a technology focused small business lending platform.

This is the first time Ugro Capital and Capital Trust have come together for a PTC transaction of about Rs 28 crore, with amortisation of the pool tenure of 20 months.

The instrument is rated BBB+ by ICRA. The tie up will allow Capital Trust to enhance its liquidity and build a strong capital base. The loans underlying the pool will have monthly instalments with original maturity of up to 3 years.

With this tie up, Capital Trust will be able to expand its credit portfolio of income generating micro loans among rural India's underserved population.

