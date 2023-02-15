Capital Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.06% to Rs 19.55 croreNet loss of Capital Trust reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.06% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.5528.36 -31 OPM %-0.6627.15 -PBDT-4.711.42 PL PBT-4.821.28 PL NP-3.540.93 PL
