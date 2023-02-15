ATN International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of ATN International reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-1200.00-600.00 -PBDT-0.12-0.06 -100 PBT-0.12-0.06 -100 NP-0.12-0.06 -100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
