JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 84.04% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.491.63 -9 OPM %15.4429.45 -PBDT0.240.54 -56 PBT0.130.44 -70 NP0.100.34 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU