Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.491.6315.4429.450.240.540.130.440.100.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)