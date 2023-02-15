Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the September 2022 quarter
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
TCPL Packaging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Glycopyrrolate injection
-
Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.491.63 -9 OPM %15.4429.45 -PBDT0.240.54 -56 PBT0.130.44 -70 NP0.100.34 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU