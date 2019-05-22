Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 41.01% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.63% to Rs 187.34 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 41.01% to Rs 49.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.63% to Rs 187.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.07% to Rs 176.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 648.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 539.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales187.34143.41 31 648.69539.84 20 OPM %34.5733.97 -35.6636.08 - PBDT67.4151.60 31 250.30207.37 21 PBT60.6945.43 34 226.88188.38 20 NP49.8635.36 41 176.56144.64 22
