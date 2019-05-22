Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 41.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.63% to Rs 187.34 crore

Net profit of rose 41.01% to Rs 49.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.63% to Rs 187.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.07% to Rs 176.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 648.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 539.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

