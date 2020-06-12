Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd recorded volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 36.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13397 shares

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 June 2020.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd recorded volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 36.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13397 shares. The stock lost 3.07% to Rs.97.95. Volumes stood at 2019 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 24.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38711 shares. The stock gained 4.92% to Rs.28.80. Volumes stood at 11458 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 15.54 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 20.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74446 shares. The stock slipped 3.73% to Rs.42.60. Volumes stood at 45673 shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd witnessed volume of 71.09 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 9.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.86% to Rs.6.90. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd saw volume of 3.14 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50223 shares. The stock dropped 1.04% to Rs.170.70. Volumes stood at 23422 shares in the last session.

