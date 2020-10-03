Capri Global Capital allots 61500 equity shares under ESOS

Capri Global Capital has allotted 61500 equity shares of Rs 2 each at an exercise price of Rs 100 per share to the employees of the Company and its subsidiary Company i.e.

Capri Global Housing Finance against exercise of stock options granted to them, in accordance with applicable Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2009 and as per SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulation, 2014 (as amended from time to time), respectively.

