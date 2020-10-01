Titagarh Wagons receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Titagarh Wagons announced that the final order dated 30 September 2020 passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata ('NCLT') sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Cimmco and Titagarh Capital, subsidiaries of the Company with the Company has been uploaded on official website of NCLT.

Certified copies of the order have been applied for further action in the matter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)