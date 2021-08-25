CARBOGEN AMCIS AG. enters into co-investment agreement with a long-standing European client

Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary namely Carbogen Amics AG., Switzerland has entered into a co-investment agreement of more than CHF 4 million with a Europe based key client.

The agreement provides for additional process capabilities and capacities to facilitate the manufacture of the customer's commercial product and follows a previous investment of CHF 6 million. The equipment is expected to be ready for production by Q1 2023.

