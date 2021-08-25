JSW Steel to provide guarantee for loan repayment on behalf of JSW Ohio

JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc., incorporated under the laws of Ohio (JSW Ohio), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of JSW Steel (the Company), is considering a proposal for raising long term funds of more than 30 years in the municipal bond markets in the USA.
The Jefferson County Port Authority, a port authority and a body corporate and politic organized and existing under the laws of the State of Ohio (Port Authority) will be issuing special, limited obligations bonds (the Bonds), the proceeds of which will be utilised for extending a loan (the Loan) to JSW Ohio.
The Bonds will be repaid out of proceeds from repayment of loan received from JSW Ohio and the Bondholders will have no recourse to the Port Authority.
The Company shall provide a guarantee on behalf of JSW Ohio, which will be utilised to secure the repayment of the Bonds.
The proceeds of the Loan are proposed to be utilised for the purpose of refinancing/ reimbursing, in whole or in part, the cost of (1) the modernization of an electric arc furnace (EAF), consisting of automation and upgrade of the existing EAF at the steel manufacturing facilities located in the Village of Mingo Junction, Jefferson County, Ohio and (2) the caster modernization including the installation of a Level 2 automation system to allow for the production of higher quality steel slabs at the Facility.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU