Carborundum Universal allots 21,761 equity shares under ESOP

Carborundum Universal has allotted 21,761 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 4 December 2022.
With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 18,99,03,613.
