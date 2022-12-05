JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Natco Pharma receives favourable judgement in patent case

JSW Energy starts phase-wise commissioning of SECI X wind project
Business Standard

Carborundum Universal allots 21,761 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Carborundum Universal has allotted 21,761 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 4 December 2022.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 18,99,03,613.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 17:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU