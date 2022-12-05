Carborundum Universal allots 21,761 equity shares under ESOP

Carborundum Universal has allotted 21,761 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 4 December 2022.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 18,99,03,613.

