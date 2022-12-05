Infosys set up new proximity center in Sweden

JUST IN
Infosys announced a new proximity center in Sweden.

With this investment, Infosys aims to enhance its localization strategy in the Nordics by bringing next-generation digital offerings to its clients in the region, as they navigate the next stage in their digital journeys.

The new center represents another step to strengthening the strategic presence in Gothenburg, a major city on the west coast of Sweden and an emerging automotive, digital tech and green innovation hub in Europe.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:57 IST

