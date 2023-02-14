Caspian Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Caspian Corporate Services rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.210.2076.1955.000.270.110.270.110.200.08

