Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 1.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 6.42 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 1.20% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.425.4465.2672.615.455.124.844.273.373.33

