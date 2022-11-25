Castrol India to acquire 7.09% stake in TVS Group co. Ki Mobility

Castrol India entered into Shareholders Agreement and Share Subscription Agreement with ki Mobility Solutions (ki Mobility) and its shareholders, for acquisition of 7.09% stake (on a fully diluted basis post acquisition) in ki Mobility.

ki Mobility is a part of TVS group, one of the large players in the India automotive industry and houses all the recent acquisitions of the TVS group in the India automotive aftermarket. ki Mobility is one of the leading players in the automotive service, maintenance and repair sector in India.

The acquisition will be completed by January 2023, subject to the terms and certain conditions agreed between the parties.

