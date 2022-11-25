IDFC receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

IDFC announced that the Scheme of Amalgamation of IDFC Alternatives, IDFC Trustee Company and IDFC Projects (wholly owned subsidiary Companies of IDFC) into IDFC and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 233 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Scheme') has been approved by the Hon'ble NCLT, Chennai Bench on 22 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)