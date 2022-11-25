Engineers India bags order from Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

Engineers India (EIL) has been awarded the job by Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) for Preparation of BDEP, DFR and Pre-Project Activities for Bio-ATF Plant at MRPL.

The bio-ATF plant, having non edible oils and used cooking oil as feedstock, shall be 1st of its kind in India and based on technology developed by CSIR-IIP and EIL.

Bio-ATF also known as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) fuels would not only contribute to India's Net zero Carbon emission target, but also help in fulfilling Hon'ble PM's vision of reducing crude oil and indirectly providing livelihood to farmers.

