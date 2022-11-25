Morganite Crucible (India) to temporarily close factory operations

From 28 November to 03 December 2022

Morganite Crucible (India) announced that the factory shall be closed partially from 28 November 2022 to 03 December 2022 due to scheduled maintenance and other activity. There will be no impact on delivery of products to the customers and targeted revenue for the given financial year.

