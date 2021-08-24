CCI imposes Rs 200 crore fine on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on the company for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.

In an exchange filing on Monday, Maruti Suzuki India said, The CCI has passed an order on 23 August 2021 for the alleged contravention of section 3 of the Competition Act 2002 against the company in relation to implementing discount control policy vis-a-vis its dealers and has imposed a penalty for an amount of Rs 200 crores on the company.

The company will take necessary steps under the law after examining the order fully, Maruti Suzuki said.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.5% lower at Rs 6,792.70 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

